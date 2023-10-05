EPZs and IZs must have accommodations for workers

Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation yesterday organized a workshop to give opinions on the Housing Law project (amended) under the chairmanship of Deputy Head of the HCMC NA Deputies Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

At the workshop, Deputy Head of the Department of Labor, Wages and Social Insurance under the city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Huynh Thi Ngoc Bich commented that in the Article 90 and Article 92 of the Draft Housing Law (amended) on building worker accommodation in industrial parks and export processing zones will be effective economic management models in the upcoming time.

Also according to the two articles, industrial parks and export processing zones will be a useful channel to mobilize the city's foreign investment capital; it is expected that the workforce will increase in these facilities so it is necessary to arrange accommodation for workers in the infrastructure planning design.

Building accommodation for laborers in industrial parks and export processing zones aims to attract foreign investment as well as support and create favorable conditions for workers to come to Ho Chi Minh City to live and work, contributing to the southern metropolis’ social order and security.

Therefore, Ms. Bich agreed to keep the same as in Article 90 and Article 92, which is consistent with the socio-economic development trend and the provisions of the Labor Code. Simultaneously, it helps industrial park management boards to conveniently manage the workforce in the park.