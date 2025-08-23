Entrepreneur association debates obstacle removal for private sector development

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association organized a local dialogue session of the Vietnam Private Sector Forum 2025 (VPSF 2025) on removing obstacles and boosting private sector development.

Deputy Director Nguyen Truong Thi of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade speaks at the dialogue

The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) hosted a regional dialogue for the Vietnam Private Sector Forum 2025 (VPSF 2025), bringing together more than 200 enterprises from Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, and Dong Nai. The session, themed ‘Fostering Innovation and Integration of the Private Sector in the Digital Era’, aimed to identify and address key challenges facing the private sector.

Participants discussed issues related to Vietnam's trade policies and competitiveness within ASEAN, along with strategic leadership in the knowledge economy. The forum served as a platform for businesses and experts to voice their proposals on solutions for overcoming institutional and procedural bottlenecks. Key areas of focus included improving access to vital resources like capital, land, human resources, and infrastructure, and accelerating digital transformation.

According to Vice Chairwoman Pham Thi Bich Hue of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association and Head of the VPSF 2025 Organizing Committee, after seven dialogue sessions and one thematic session on start-ups and innovation, the VPSF 2025 local dialogue series has recorded more than 2,100 entrepreneur participants, over 200 direct contributions at the forum, and nearly 1,450 online submissions.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Director Nguyen Truong Thi of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade emphasized that following the merger, Ho Chi Minh City is poised to become a global-scale metropolis—an international hub for finance, commerce, logistics, high-tech industry, and marine tourism. Beyond administrative or geographic consolidation, this merger represents a deeper unification of will, aspiration, and community strength.

He stressed that youth business associations across the Southeast region will serve as vital connectors, uniting intelligence and resources to transform aspirations into reality. With consolidated strength, he affirmed, Ho Chi Minh City has every potential to evolve into a new international megacity.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan