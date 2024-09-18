Engineering unit, field hospital ready for UN peacekeeping missions

The Engineering Unit Rotation 3 and the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, and to fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs' Monument in the capital city on September 18.

The Engineering Unit Rotation 3 and the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs' Monument in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The Engineering Unit Rotation 3 and the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi, and to fallen soldiers at the Heroic Martyrs' Monument in the capital city on September 18 before they head for UN peacekeeping missions.

On this occasion, Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence, launched an emulation movement in the units.

Under the movement, which runs until October 1 next year, the units are encouraged to improve their comprehensive knowledge, carry forward solidarity, both internal and international, outstandingly perform assigned tasks, abide by the Vietnamese State’s laws, military rules, the UN code of conduct, and local laws, and promote Vietnam’s image to the world.

The Engineering Unit Rotation 3 and the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The Engineering Unit Rotation 3 with 180 personnel is scheduled to leave Hanoi for the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) on a UN charter flight on September 24.

The 63 personnel of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 will depart for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on an Australian-funded flight the same day.

The first 165 personnel of the Engineering Unit Rotation 2 are scheduled to return home on September 28, and 15 others one month later. Four of the units will remain in UNISFA to perform duties at the Engineering Unit Rotation 3.

The first 51 personnel of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 will fly home on September 28, and the remaining 12 members on October 10.

Vietnamplus