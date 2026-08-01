Emoura Pham Crowned Miss Grand Vietnam 2026

Emoura Pham from Ho Chi Minh City has been crowned Miss Grand Vietnam 2026 in the grand finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on the night of July 31.

The crowning moment of Emoura Pham (Photo: Organizing Committee)

The Top 30 contestants competed through various segments, including the opening group dance and name identification, swimsuit presentation, evening gown showcase, peace speech under the theme "A Prosperous Fatherland," and the Q&A round, sequentially narrowing down to the Top 15, Top 10, Top 5, and Top 2.

The titles of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Runners-up were awarded to Ngo Bao Ngoc from Ho Chi Minh City, Vo Doan Bao Ha from Dong Nai Province, Phan Le Kim Ngoc from Can Tho City, and Trinh Yen Nhi from Dak Lak Province, respectively.

The Top 5 finalists of Miss Grand Vietnam 2026 (Photo: Organizing Committee)

Newly crowned Miss Grand Vietnam Emoura Pham will represent the country at the Miss Grand International 2026 pageant in India. Meanwhile, 1st Runner-up Ngo Bao Ngoc is set to compete in Miss Grand International Allstars Season 2, scheduled to be held in Thailand.

Emoura Pham, whose real name is Turner Katherine Margaret and Vietnamese name is Pham Chan Phuong, was born in Vietnam and moved to the United States for her studies at age 15. Standing 1.7 meters tall with body measurements of 80-60-92 cm, the beauty queen also secured the Best Peace Speech special award alongside the title.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh