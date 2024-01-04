Electricity saving one of reward criteria

Electricity saving is one of reward criteria

The municipal People'ss Committee has just issued a plan to save electricity in the city from 2023 to 2025 and the following years. In the plan, the committee aims to promote the economical and efficient use of electricity, turn the electricity saving program into a regular activity in social life, contributing to the national energy security, environmental protection, and sustainable economic and social development.

At the same time, awareness of organizations and individuals about using electricity economically in all social activities for the goal of green growth and sustainable development is raised.

Specifically, in the period 2023-2025 and the following years, the southern metropolis strives to annually save at least 2 percent of total electricity consumption while reducing power loss across the entire power system to below 3.5 percent by 2025. The city strives that 50 percent of office buildings and 50 percent of residential homes use rooftop solar power by 2030. Moreover, all street lighting systems to use LED lights by the end of 2025.

The Department of Industry and Trade was assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies to strengthen inspection. Any individuals, businesses, and organizations that do not strictly comply with regulations on energy savings and efficiency in general and electricity saving in particular will receive sanctions. The Department of Home Affairs will liaise with departments, agencies, Thu Duc City People's Committee and relevant districts and units to include electricity saving content into reward criteria.

By Dong Son - Translated by Anh Quan