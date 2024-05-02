Eight million tourists recorded during just-ended holidays

The tourism sector served about 8 million tourists during the five-day holiday from April 27 to May 1, up 14.2 percent year on year, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has reported.

Of the tourists, 3.6 million stayed overnight and the average room occupancy at accommodation establishments nationwide was up to 70 percent, or even 100 percent in some coastal destinations.

Most of the key tourism destinations such as Sa Pa, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Nha Tra, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau recorded a surge in the number of tourists compared to the same period in 2023.

Thanh Hoa topped the country with 1.52 million visitors, a growth of 27.2 percent year on year, and a revenue of VND3.805 trillion (US$152 million), followed by Quang Ninh and Khanh Hoa with 1 million and nearly 970,000 visitors, respectively.

However, the scorching weather in the whole country hindered several outdoor activities in mountainous and urban areas. Besides, some destinations recorded a downward trend in the number of visitors compared to 2023 including Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Quang Nam, and Con Dao due to high airfares.

To cope with the situation, travel agencies have offered high-quality shuttle buses, trains, cars, and waterway services in order to reduce costs for tourists while enhancing experiments for them.

