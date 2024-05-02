Travel

Eight million tourists recorded during just-ended holidays

The tourism sector served about 8 million tourists during the five-day holiday from April 27 to May 1, up 14.2 percent year on year, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has reported.

c6a016d47656d8088147-3-887.jpg.jpg
The tourism sector served about 8 million tourists during the five-day holiday from April 27 to May 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Of the tourists, 3.6 million stayed overnight and the average room occupancy at accommodation establishments nationwide was up to 70 percent, or even 100 percent in some coastal destinations.

Most of the key tourism destinations such as Sa Pa, Quang Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Nha Tra, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau recorded a surge in the number of tourists compared to the same period in 2023.

Thanh Hoa topped the country with 1.52 million visitors, a growth of 27.2 percent year on year, and a revenue of VND3.805 trillion (US$152 million), followed by Quang Ninh and Khanh Hoa with 1 million and nearly 970,000 visitors, respectively.

However, the scorching weather in the whole country hindered several outdoor activities in mountainous and urban areas. Besides, some destinations recorded a downward trend in the number of visitors compared to 2023 including Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Quang Nam, and Con Dao due to high airfares.

To cope with the situation, travel agencies have offered high-quality shuttle buses, trains, cars, and waterway services in order to reduce costs for tourists while enhancing experiments for them.

Vietnamplus

Tags

tourism holiday Destination May 1 April 30

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn