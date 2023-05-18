Eight fireworks teams to compete in DIFF 2023

A representative fireworks team of Vietnam along with seven foreign teams will compete in the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023.

Da Nang is a Vietnamese representative fireworks team together with the seven foreign teams from the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, France, Australia, Canada and Finland to join the festival.

This year's fireworks festival themed “The World Without Distance" will take place at the Da Nang City fireworks stage on the Han River from June 2 to July 8.

The opening and final performance nights of DIFF 2023 will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV) 1 channel.

Visitors can access the link at https://diff.vn/ or call directly to the hotline at 091.415.5561 to buy and inquire about the ticket.