Education Minister conveys condolences to flood-affected pupils, teachers

Over the past few days, continuous heavy rainfall in the provinces of Nghe An and Thanh Hoa has resulted in considerable damage to residents, infrastructure, schools, educational resources, and textbooks, significantly disrupting teachers' lesson plans and students' learning.

Recognizing this situation, Mr. Nguyen Kim Son, Minister of Education and Training, acting on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Training, extended a letter of sympathy to the Departments of Education and Training in Nghe An and Thanh Hoa.

Notably, in Thanh Hoa Province, a pupil named Le Nhat Minh, an 8th grader at Luong Noi Secondary School in Ba Thuoc District, tragically drowned. In Nghe An Province, two teachers, Luong Thi Thanh Thuy and Vong Thi Thuong, at the Luu Kien Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minorities in Tuong Duong District, were caught in a landslide while returning from school. Fortunately, local residents promptly came to their rescue.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education and Training's leadership, Minister Nguyen Kim Son conveys his deepest condolences for the pupil Le Nhat Minh and extends heartfelt sympathy to his family, school, and friends. The Minister also expresses his gratitude to the people of Ang Village, Xa Luong Commune, and the rescue team from Tuong Duong District, Nghe An Province, for their prompt assistance and support to teachers Luong Thi Thanh Thuy and Vong Thi Thuong. He hopes for the rapid recovery and emotional well-being of both teachers so that they can soon resume their important duties.

The Minister also acknowledges the difficulties that educators and students in the provinces of Nghe An and Thanh Hoa are confronting and surpassing to ensure the fulfillment of this academic year's objectives and goals.

The Ministry of Education and Training urges the education departments to persist in guiding educational institutions to develop plans for safeguarding teachers and students during the rainy season. It includes taking proactive steps to address any damage, ensure adequate facilities, provide sufficient school supplies and textbooks for students, and prioritize cleaning schools and classrooms to resume normal teaching activities quickly.

Additionally, the Ministry recommends that Party committees, governmental authorities, and unions at all levels remain attentive and provide guidance and support to the education sector in enhancing its capacity to prevent and mitigate natural disasters in schools. The primary goal is to guarantee the safety of teachers, administrators, educational staff, and students.