E-ID account officially applied for domestic flight passengers from August 2

The CAAV announced that an electronic identification account (e-ID account) at level 2 associated with passenger biometric authentication will be officially put into operation at all airports nationwide from August 2.

The program will be applied to passengers on domestic flights. People can use their e-ID account via the app VNeID to replace their chip-based citizen ID card in boarding procedures.

The level-2 VNeID account is equivalent to a citizen's identity card for Vietnamese people while a foreigner can use VNeID account instead of a passport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) asked airport authorities, carriers, aviation suppliers, and service providers to update aviation security programs and regulations to solve problems in using electronic identification accounts associated with passenger biometric authentication and create favorable conditions for travelers as well as ensure security and safety.