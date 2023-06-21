Problems in trying out e-ID account for airport procedures to be solved

The CAAV announced it has implemented solutions for solving problems in using electronic identification accounts associated with passenger biometric authentication that has been piloted in airports nationwide from June 1 to August 1.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), these problems are mainly related to errors while submitting the account forms to verify the identity, network failure, or passengers who are not familiar with operating the application.

Additionally, the pilot plan for using an electronic identification account (e-ID account) at level 2 associated with passenger biometric authentication at airports also sees issues related to legality, access management tools, and solutions to authenticate users. Therefore, the CAAV and the Ministry of Public Security along with relevant units will continuously coordinate to seek problem-solving measures.

Electronic identification account (e-ID account) at level 2 associated with passenger biometric authentication has been piloted in airports nationwide from June 1 to August 1. The trial program will be applied to voluntary passengers on domestic flights. People can use their e-ID account via the app VNeID to replace their chip-based citizen ID card in boarding procedures.