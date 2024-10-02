Dutch businesses wish to contribute more to HCMC’s development

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his congratulations to the newly-elected Managing Director of Heineken Vietnam, Wietse Mutters who is Chairman of the Dutch Business Association in Vietnam.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai receives the newly-elected Managing Director of Heineken Vietnam, Wietse Mutters. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony held in the city on the evening of October 1, the city’s chairman highly appreciated Heineken's effective activities in Vietnam and outstanding contribution to the relationship between Vietnam and the Netherlands. He believed the company would continue to develop strongly under the leadership of Mr. Wietse Mutter, and hoped Dutch businesses would support HCMC’s goals of green growth and sustainable development.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Managing Director of Heineken Vietnam, Wietse Mutters expressed his sincere thanks to HCMC’s authorities for creating favorable conditions for businesses including Heineken Vietnam to develop. He hoped to continuously contribute even more to the development of Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular.

Mr. Wietse Mutters said that despite facing difficulties in recent times, Heineken has operated consistently and effectively, and grown significantly as well as created jobs for residents.

He stated that the Netherlands is now the largest investor from the European Union (EU) in HCMC. Dutch businesses committed to accompanying Vietnam and the southern metropolis in investment and business activities towards sustainable development.

The newly-elected Managing Director of Heineken Vietnam, Wietse Mutters offers a gift to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R ). (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that the HCMC’s government always supports and creates favorable conditions for Dutch businesses’ investment activities. The city will work with relevant ministries and departments to discuss special consumption tax and planning for wastewater reuse in the coming time.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh