Durian exports forecast to top US$3 billion in 2024

Durian exports may surpass US$3 billion this year, according to Dang Phuc Nguyen, General Secretary of the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (Vinafruit).

Vietnam earns more than US$1.3 billion from shipping durian abroad in the first six months of 2024 (Photo: baocongthuong.vn)

Speaking at a workshop on the promotion of the export of this fruit held in Hanoi on July 23, Nguyen said that Vietnam earned more than US$1.3 billion from shipping durian abroad in the first six months of 2024, up 40 percent year-on-year.

Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Quang Hieu stated that the General Administration of Customs of China has to date licensed over 700 growing area codes and nearly 200 packaging codes for Vietnamese businesses to export the fruit to this market.

Insiders believe in a bright prospect for durian export to China though the world’s largest durian consumer is expanding the cultivation of this fruit.

Vinafruit said a protocol on the official export of frozen durian to China is being promoted and likely to be announced soon.

China spends about US$1 billion on importing frozen durian every year. If Vietnam can export this type of product via the official channel to the neighbouring market and hold a 30 percent market share, it can earn some US$300 - 500 million in revenue, equivalent to about 10 percent of this year’s estimated durian export turnover, according to the association.

It added that Vietnam harvests durian all year round, which is a competitive edge for the country’s businesses. After southeastern provinces, localities in the Central Highlands region will enter the main harvest season in August.

This year, durian prices are likely to surge twice or thrice compared to current prices as traders may rush to purchase the fruit for export, the association predicted.

