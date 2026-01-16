Dong Nai reaches agreement with HCMC on Thu Thiem–Long Thanh Railway Project

The Dong Nai Provincial People’s Council has adopted a resolution approving the designation of the HCMC People’s Committee as the competent authority to implement the investment project for the construction of the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway.

Accordingly, at the 9th meeting of the People’s Council of Dong Nai Province, term 2021-2026, which opened on January 16, delegates passed a resolution approving the designation of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee as the competent authority to implement the investment project for the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.

The project has been identified as a strategic transport corridor linking Ho Chi Minh City with Dong Nai Province and, once completed, is expected to ensure seamless connectivity among interlinked transport projects between Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport.

Beyond enhancing air transport connectivity, the project is also anticipated to help ease pressure on the road transport network, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City’s eastern gateway areas, which have experienced chronic congestion for many years.

An agreement with a single competent authority is considered a requirement to provide a solid legal basis for the coordinated, efficient, and lawful implementation of the project.

According to a verification report by the Economic–Budget Committee of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Council, the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway will begin at Thu Thiem Station in Ho Chi Minh City and terminate at Long Thanh Station, with a direct connection to Long Thanh International Airport.

The line will span approximately 42 kilometers, featuring around 20 stations and a depot to be located in Xuan Duong Commune, Dong Nai Province. The total estimated investment is about VND84.753 trillion (US$3.2 billion), including roughly VND5.504 trillion (US$209.5 million) allocated for compensation, support, and resettlement. The project is expected to be implemented between 2025 and 2031.

At the session, the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Council also adopted three other key resolutions. These include the addition of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 construction project to Dong Nai’s 2026 public investment plan; approval in principle for the conversion of forest land to other uses to facilitate the construction of rainwater and wastewater drainage systems outside the perimeter of the expanded Minh Hung–Sikico Industrial Park; and a resolution on the list of projects requiring land acquisition across Dong Nai Province, in a first supplementary update for 2026.

