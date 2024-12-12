Arrangement of Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway stations needs careful examination

The Ministry of Transport has just received opinions and proposals on arranging stations on the Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway from Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province.

Design of a section of Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway

Accordingly, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has agreed on the development of a railroad route that will run parallel to the South of Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, on the right side of the North-South high-speed railway and road.

The route will also run parallel to the left side of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3. The land allocated for railway infrastructure projects needs to be arranged within the corridors defined by the detailed railway planning.

Ho Chi Minh City has also agreed on the location of Thu Thiem station, one of the key railway stations for the North-South high-speed railway and the Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway, connecting with Metro Lines 2 and 10. This station is expected to be located on an area of 17.2 hectares.

The southern metropolis has also requested the Ministry of Transport to pay attention to the completion of the study on detailed planning for Thu Thiem station, providing the basis for the local authorities to manage the planning and implementing urban development projects related to the area surrounding the station.

The city has also required the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) work with Thu Duc City on the arrangement of seven railway stations in the area to avoid affecting the city's urban construction plans.

Dong Nai Province has also agreed with the proposed route of the Long Thanh - Thu Thiem railway project, which is generally in line with the province's 2021-2030 planning, with a vision to 2050, and the Nhon Trach general urban planning and the land use planning of Nhon Trach and Long Thanh districts.

However, the province suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) and the Ministry of Transport review the road section that overlaps with Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3 and some overlapped site clearance locations on the route.

Dong Nai Province proposed that the land areas of the eight elevated stations on both sides of Provincial Road 25B and Ring Road 3 should be examined for the construction of parking lots and pedestrian bridges connecting to the stations and requested a reassessment of the land acquisition located on Provincial Road 25B and the T1 route connecting with Long Thanh Airport.

According to the pre-feasibility study for the Thu Thiem-Long Thanh railway project, the route is expected to be about 41.83 km long, passing through Ho Chi Minh City and the neighboring province of Dong Nai with a total investment of VND85,000 billion (US$3.3 billion). The construction of the project is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed and put into operation in 2030.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Kim Khanh