Dong Nai Province prioritizes construction materials for national key projects

The Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee yesterday had a working session with task force members, investors, contractors and mineral mine owners to debate procedures for the exploitation of construction materials in the area.

As reported by the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No.3 projects required approximately 5.8 million cubic meters of filling materials.

The province has granted mining permits at two locations in Phuoc Binh Commune, Long Thanh District and Tam Phuoc Ward in Bien Hoa City with an approved volume of 1.2 million cubic meters.

Contractors have already purchased around 200,000 cubic meters from commercial mines, but there remains a lack of 4.4 million cubic meters of filling soil.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Hoang Bac

Regarding construction-used stone, the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment has allocated nearly six million cubic meters for mining companies to supply construction projects. However, only 18 mining sites have been licensed so far, and some mine owners have violated extraction regulations, leading to enforcement actions.

At the working session, Vice Chairwoman of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thi Hoang assigned the provincial Department of Justice to coordinate with relevant departments and local authorities to handle administrative violations committed by mine owners.

After resolving the issues, mining operations will resume to supply construction materials, prioritizing national key projects.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong