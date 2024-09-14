Over VND775 billion donated to support typhoon victims

As of 5p.m. on September 13, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) received VND775.5 billion (US$31.6 million) from organizations and individuals to support victims of typhoon Yagi.

President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien (5th, R) receives donations from collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien said that the committee released statements of the list of collectives and individuals who donated to the fund for those affected by typhoon Yagi. These statements display donors' transaction details at the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) from September 1- 10.

In the spirit of transparency, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front will continue to publish detailed statements to provide the list of organizations and individuals who donated to the fund to help typhoon-hit victims and direct cash donations at the Central Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for the public’s supervision.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on September 13 signed Decision No. 973/QD-TTg to provide emergency support of VND20 billion to Bac Kan Province which was hard hit by super typhoon Yagi.

Related News HCMC launches support campaign for typhoon Yagi victims

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh