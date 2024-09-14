National

Over VND775 billion donated to support typhoon victims

SGGP

As of 5p.m. on September 13, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) received VND775.5 billion (US$31.6 million) from organizations and individuals to support victims of typhoon Yagi.

chu-tich-ubtu-mttq-viet-nam-do-van-chien-tiep-nhan-ung-ho-7454.jpg.jpg
President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien (5th, R) receives donations from collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien said that the committee released statements of the list of collectives and individuals who donated to the fund for those affected by typhoon Yagi. These statements display donors' transaction details at the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) from September 1- 10.

In the spirit of transparency, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front will continue to publish detailed statements to provide the list of organizations and individuals who donated to the fund to help typhoon-hit victims and direct cash donations at the Central Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for the public’s supervision.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on September 13 signed Decision No. 973/QD-TTg to provide emergency support of VND20 billion to Bac Kan Province which was hard hit by super typhoon Yagi.

Related News
By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

support typhoon victims VND775 billion Central Relief Mobilization Committee Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn