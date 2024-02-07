Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo performance celebrating Tet held in HCMC

A performance of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) marking the Tet holiday was held at the floating flower market in District 8 on February 6 (on the 27th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

A dancing and singing item in the art program (Photo: SGGP)

The event is one of the activities of the HCMC’s annual unique floating flower market called Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the wharf, in the boats) on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the street of Ben Binh Dong in District 8.

Attending the music show was Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 8 Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, representatives of departments, Thu Duc City, districts, local people and visitors.

The performance of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) is one of the city’s 19 typical cultural and arts festivals for the Lunar New Year.

A scene of the unique floating flower market called Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the wharf, in the boats) in the art program (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to introduce, honor, and promote Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur traditional music), a traditional Vietnamese art form recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

The art program also recreates the spring atmosphere to celebrate Tet of the people in the Southern region in general and HCMC in particular. It praises the creative achievements of the city's people in building urban government and improving the investment environment to develop the southern metropolis into a modern, civilized, and compassionate city.

Singer Dong Quan (L) and Thanh Ngoc perform in the event. (Photo: SGGP)

People’s Artists namely Bach Tuyet, Thanh Tuan, Thanh Tuyet, Meritorious Artists including Trong Phuc, Phuong Hau, and other stage artists such as Huynh Khai, Hai Phuong, Tan Khoa, Van Son, Le Hong Tham, Minh Duc, Ha Thu, Ngoc Dang, Vo Minh Lam, Thanh Trung along with singers Thanh Ngoc, Dong Quan and more will participate in the art programs.

The performance of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music) will take place on February 7-9 (on the 28th day – 30th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

According to the People’s Committee of District 8, the floating flower market Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the wharf, in the boats) attracted nearly 654 stalls and boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers of flower gardens and businesses coming from the Mekong Delta provinces.

This year’s flower market includes a series of activities, such as spaces of ornamental trees and flowers, fruits and other agricultural products of gardens and businesses coming from provinces and cities across the country, an exhibition of flower and fruit arrangements, making Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake), performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music).

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh