HCMC gearing up for Tet flower markets to attract visitors

The HCMC’s unique floating flower market will take place on January 25- February 9 (on the 15th-30th days of the last lunar month) on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along the street of Ben Binh Dong in District 8.

Participants take part in Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake) and Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) making contest on January 24.

According to an announcement launched by the People’s Committee of District 8 on January 24, the floating flower market Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the wharf, in the boats) is expected to attract nearly 654 stalls and boats filled with ornamental trees and flowers of flower gardens and businesses coming from the Mekong Delta provinces.

This year’s flower market will include a series of activities, such as spaces of ornamental trees and flowers, fruits and other agricultural products of gardens and businesses coming from provinces and cities across the country, an exhibition of flower and fruit arrangements, making Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake), performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (southern amateur music).

Visitors take part in making Banh Tet at the floating flower market Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the wharf, in the boats) 2023.

In addition, leaders of districts in the city also informed that the annual Spring Flower Festival, one of the much-awaited events of the Lunar New Year in the city will open at Tao Dan Park in District 1 while the Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival will take place in District 7.

The 6th Banh Tet (the cylindrical-shaped rice cake) and Banh Chung (square sticky rice cake) making contest is jointly organized by the Saigontourist Hospitality College (STHC), Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist) and the US’ agricultural associations.

The organization board of the competition will present Banh Tet and Banh Chung to disadvantaged families in Cu Chi District.

By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh