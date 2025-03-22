Domestic gold prices drop sharply after surpassing VND100 million

On March 22, the domestic gold price witnessed a steep fall. Businesses have reduced the selling price of SJC-branded gold bars and 9999 gold rings to VND97 million (US$3,793) per tael.

Customers trade gold at a store. (Photo: SGGP)

Although the selling price of gold has dropped by more than VND3 million per tael, the difference between the buying and selling prices is about VND3 million, so those who bought gold at the peak have incurred significant losses.

Accordingly, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND94.3 million per tael for buying and VND97 million per tael for selling, down VND300,000 million for buying and selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company’s 9999 gold ring prices dropped by VND300,000 a tael for buying and selling to VND96.1 million per tael and VND98.6 million per tael, respectively.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group bought 9999 gold rings at VND95.3 million per tael and sold them at VND98.3 million, dropping VND200,000 a tael for buying and selling.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) bought 9999 gold rings at VND95.7 million per tael and sold them at VND98.3 million, declining VND300,000 a tael for buying and VND200,000 for selling.

The gold bars of the Mi Hong gold and jewelry chain were at VND95 million a tael for buying and VND97 million a tael for selling, down VND500,000 for selling.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND94.4 million and the selling price at VND97.4 million, dropping VND300,000 for both buying and selling.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought SJC-branded gold bars at VND94.8 million per tael and sold them at VND97.4 million per tael, down VND400,000 a tael for buying and VND300,000 a tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group bought gold bars at VND94.6 million a tael and sold them at VND97.4 million a tael, down VND300,000 for both buying and selling.

The gold spot price from the international gold market in New York was US$3,024.4 per ounce at the end of the weekend, down US$20.8 compared to the previous trading session, equivalent to VND93.7 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND3.3 – VND3.7 million per tael and VND3.3 – VND4.9 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh