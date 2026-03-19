Vietnam’s seafood exports expand to 97 markets for first time

On March 18, VASEP announced that Vietnam’s seafood products have, for the first time, reached 97 countries and territories, marking a significant milestone in market diversification and international integration.

Shrimp remains Vietnam’s leading seafood export in early 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Le Hang, Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), seafood export turnover since the beginning of the year has been estimated at approximately US$1.7 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 20 percent.

Among key export destinations, China continues to emerge as a bright spot, with a robust growth rate of 54 percent, reaching roughly US$513 million and becoming the largest market for Vietnamese seafood. It is followed by Japan, with an export value of around US$233 million, up 5 percent, and South Korea at US$114 million, increasing by 3 percent.

Meanwhile, exports to the United States have shown signs of stagnation, totaling approximately US$209 million, a 3 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. This decline is attributed to the impact of anti-dumping duties and increasingly stringent technical regulations.

Key export categories have continued to maintain positive growth momentum. Notably, shrimp remains the leading driver, with an export turnover of approximately US$690 million, up 20 percent; pangasius reached US$331 million, marking a 28 percent increase; while squid and octopus recorded US$111 million, a 23 percent rise.

Of particular note, mollusks with shells posted the strongest growth, estimated at 38 percent–39 percent, while crabs and other crustaceans increased by 24 percent. These trends indicate a shift in global demand toward higher value-added products and a more diversified product mix.

However, according to Ms. Le Hang, Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers, the current growth has yet to fully reflect a sustainable trajectory, as it is partly driven by technical factors and market sentiment. Many enterprises and importers have accelerated shipments in anticipation of policy changes, particularly those related to anti-dumping duties and import regulations in the United States.

Meanwhile, the sector continues to face mounting pressures from trade barriers, increasingly stringent environmental standards, and rising logistics costs amid ongoing geopolitical fluctuations.

To sustain the growth momentum, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has proposed that the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and Vietnam’s trade offices abroad strengthen early warning systems on market risks, thereby enabling enterprises to proactively adjust production and export plans.

At the same time, efforts should be intensified to promote trade in potential markets such as Brazil, South America, and South Asia, with a view to reducing dependence on traditional markets.

In addition, enhancing connectivity through specialized industry events such as Vietfish is considered a key solution to expand partnerships, diversify export markets, and reinforce sustainable growth prospects for 2026.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh