District 8’s fruit festival in HCMC returns

District 8’s fruit festival opened yesterday evening on the Tau Hu-Ben Nghe canal along Ben Binh Dong and Nguyen Van Cua streets in HCMC, attracting a large number of visitors.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (L) and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung attend the opening ceremony of the week-long fruit fair. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the opening ceremony were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, and leaders of the departments and districts in the city.

The week-long event called “Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen” (On the Wharf - In the Boat) fruit festival running on June 4-10 is one of the activities of the second HCMC River Festival which takes place from May 31 to June 9.

The fruit fair includes display booths selling a variety of fruits, southern traditional cakes, and specialties from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region, such as Vinh Long, Ben Tre, An Giang, Dong Thap, and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

HCMC's leaders attend the opening ceremony of the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors have a chance to enjoy fresh fruits and participate in cake-making demonstrations, making to he (toy figure made of colored rice dough, a kind of folk toy of Vietnamese children and edible), painting, designing, and decorating non la (palm-leaf conical hat).

Several fruits are available at a reduced price, attracting many consumers, such as durian priced at VND100,000-120,000 per kilogram, dragon fruit sold at VND30,000-35,000 per kilogram, Hoa Loc mango at VN55,000 per kilogram.

The fruit show aims to present a diversity of fruits in the country's regions, honor achievements in the agriculture industry and fruit growers, and contribute to promoting local tourism and economic development.

The fruit festival atracts a large number of visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh