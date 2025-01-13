District 5 Int’l Kylin-Lion, Dragon Dance Festival 2025 ends in HCMC

The Mieu Bay Ba kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupe of An Giang province won the first prize and championship at the 7th District 5's International Kylin-Lion and Dragon Dance Festival 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, which ended on January 12.

The Chung Huy Duong Kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupe of Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Binh District got second place.

Two third prizes were awarded to the Kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupes, which included Xuan Long from Malaysia and Tai Anh from An Giang province. The organization board also presented six encouragement prizes.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy present the first rize to the Mieu Bay Ba kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupe of An Giang province. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the closing and award ceremony were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Tran Xuan Dien, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5 Truong Minh Kieu, and General Director of Ho Chi Minh City Television Cao Anh Minh.

The Kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupes receive 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the organizers, including the People’s Committee of District 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Television, and the city's Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Union, the competition attracts more than 45 Kylin, Lion, and Dragon dance troupes from districts in the city, neighboring provinces, and countries in the region, such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

The final night of the 7th District 5’s International Kylin-Lion and Dragon Dance Festival 2025 took place on the evening of January 12 with the competition of seven Vietnamese kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupes and three groups from Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

This sports-art competition required the participating teams to perform difficult techniques with high professional quality, showcasing their unique styles and leaving a strong impression. Performances featured the love for the country, national pride, the development and innovation of Ho Chi Minh City with digital transformation, 4.0 technology, the metro system serving the people, and the entry into a new era.

A perfromance by the Mieu Bay Ba kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupe (Photo: SGGP)

A perfromance by the Chung Huy Duong Kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupe (Photo: SGGP)

A perfromance by the Tai Anh Kylin, lion, and dragon dance troupe (Photo: SGGP)

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh