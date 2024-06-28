District 1 to strictly handle street vending on Nguyen Hue Walking Street

The People’s Committee of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City yesterday hosted a conference on implementing the security and order plan on Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Ben Nghe Ward from July 1 to December 1.

According to the plan, the functional forces will arrange 12 checking points on streets intersecting with Nguyen Hue Street in various timelines.

District 1 Police and relevant units will simultaneously implement professional measures, review and grasp information to identify illegal operations on Nguyen Hue Walking Street such as black credit, drug related crimes, public disorder offences, 'beggar gangs' to proactively fight and eradicate them .

A map of 12 checking points on streets intersecting with Nguyen Hue Street

The functional agencies will work with restaurants, hotels, businesses, shopping malls, and parking lots on roads leading to Nguyen Hue Street to require a commitment to strictly comply with regulations on maintaining urban order, and environmental sanitation. Vehicles will not be allowed to encroach on roadways or sidewalks.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 Duong Anh Duc said that Nguyen Hue Walking Street is a symbol of Ho Chi Minh City, attracting domestic and international travelers and is a place for organizing different cultural, political and social events.

Therefore, the functional agencies needed to have a close collaboration to make the walking street more and more attractive.

Nguyen Hue Walking Street by night

In the first six months of 2024, the area on and arround Nguyen Hue Walking Street recorded one case of tourist pickpocketing and two motorbike thefts.

Through review and investigation, the police discovered and profiled two groups of five suspects and one suspect running high-interest lending activities. In particular, there was the kidnapping of two children on April 3 on Dong Khoi Street.

There were 40 cases of street vendors trading from 6 p.m. to 24 p.m. everyday, three spontaneous parking lots operating illegally in the area.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong