HCMC, Germany’s Leipzig share experience in sustainable urban planning

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong called on Leipzig city of Germany to share its experience with the city in sustainable urban planning, enhancing resilience, and transferring environmentally friendly green technologies.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (R) receives Torsten Bonew, Vice Mayor of Leipzig. (Photo: VNA)

In a reception for Torsten Bonew on September 25, Vice Mayor of Leipzig, who is leading a delegation to attend the HCMC Economic Forum 2024, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong suggested the two cities expand cooperation in developing sustainable energy sources such as wind and solar power.

He thanked the Leipzig authorities for supporting HCMC in training personnel, sending experts to share experiences with hospitals, cooperating with the Vietnamese locality in clean water supply, and setting up a rehabilitation laboratory at the Institute of Biomedical Physics.

With the similarities between the two sides and strengths of Leipzig, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong proposed the two localities cooperate in addressing climate change and energy transition, saying that HCMC will focus on addressing issues related to challenges in urban areas such as traffic congestion, climate change, environmental pollution, flood reduction, and clean water supply.

The HCMC official said he hopes that Leipzig will continue connecting and supporting German businesses operating in terms of digital transformation, financial management, science and technology, and innovative startups to promote cooperation with and increase investment in HCMC.

He stated that the municipal authorities are committed to creating favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Leipzig, to invest in the city.

For his part, Bonew expressed his joy at specific cooperation projects that the two cities have implemented, saying that he is impressed by the development of Vietnam as well as HCMC in recent times.

Businesses in Leipzig are very interested in the environment for investment cooperation in HCMC, he said, adding that the establishment of Leipzig’s representative office in the city is a testament to this.

He urged the two cities to further strengthen cooperation in potential areas, contributing to stepping up their relationship towards the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Germany next year.

Vietnamplus