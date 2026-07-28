Digital union strengthens connections with workers in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation is accelerating digital transformation while directing more activities to the grassroots level to better serve union members and workers under the Politburo's Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW.

A reliable partner for workers

During this year's Workers' Month, the grassroots trade union at Saigon Co.op Logistics Company Limited partnered with the company's management to organize a "Coffee with Leaders" session under the theme "Performance-Based Pay" at Do Phu Coffee Shop in Tan Dinh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

In an informal setting, employees had the opportunity to discuss directly with company executives the implementation of the 3P salary model, which determines wages based on position, competency, and performance.

Workers at PouYuen Vietnam in Tan Tao Ward shop for discounted goods at an on-site supermarket inside the factory. Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong

Pham Tien Trung, head of the support team at the Le Minh Xuan warehouse, suggested that alongside improving wages, the company should continue enhancing employee benefits and recreational activities to encourage long-term commitment from workers.

Workers also openly raised concerns about income, working conditions and welfare benefits, all of which received detailed responses from company leaders.

Do Xuan Thanh, Deputy Executive Director of Saigon Co.op Logistics Company Limited, said that the company would review and adopt appropriate suggestions to improve workplace practices and enhance operational efficiency.

The dialogue was one of hundreds of coffee meetings and union meals organized at enterprises during Workers' Month 2026. Such activities help promptly resolve workplace issues while providing the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation with practical insights to recommend policies that better reflect workers' needs.

Alongside new forms of dialogue, trade unions across the city have strengthened communication with grassroots organizations. In Phu My Ward, for example, a Zalo group connecting 443 grassroots union officials is used to monitor business developments and coordinate responses to emerging workplace issues.

Earlier this year, information received through grassroots networks enabled the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation to assist Le Cong Hieu, a worker in Phu My Industrial Park 1 who was dismissed after suffering a workplace accident.

The trade union provided legal support throughout the case, which ultimately resulted in a court ruling in the worker's favor. He was awarded compensation of more than VND3 billion (approximately US$115,000).

Bringing union activities closer to workers

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation currently oversees more than 23,000 grassroots trade unions, representing over 2.4 million union members and nearly 7.2 million workers, civil servants, and employees, about one-quarter of the country's total union membership.

As the country's largest trade union organization, the federation says its scale requires continuous innovation in management and operations. Digital transformation has therefore become a key strategy to bridge the gap between trade unions and workers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Management App, AI Assistant application, and Electronic Handbook have become important digital platforms that help workers access policies and services more conveniently.

Employees of PouYuen Vietnam in Tan Tao Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, purchase subsidized goods at the factory's on-site supermarket. Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong

Nguyen Thi Hong, an employee at Uy Viet Shoes Manufacturing Company in Dong Xuyen Industrial Park, said she previously struggled to find accurate information on maternity benefits and social insurance. After receiving guidance from the trade union on using digital platforms, she can now easily access information or submit questions through her smartphone.

According to Nguyen Thanh Son, head of the Trade Union Management Task Force for the city's Export Processing and Industrial Zones, the digital applications allow workers to quickly access legal updates, labor policies, and welfare programs while submitting feedback and recommendations directly to trade union officials.

As a result, many labor-related issues are identified earlier, allowing workers to receive timely assistance.

Nguyen Kim Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, said the federation has shifted from providing short-term relief to pursuing long-term policies that better protect the interests of union members and workers. Trade unions cannot be strong if they lose touch with workers, nor can they be effective if workers' rights are not adequately protected, she said.

Beyond helping workers overcome immediate hardships, the federation now focuses on creating stable employment, improving incomes, enhancing living conditions, and strengthening workers' resilience to changes in employment and daily life.

In August 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation will launch a 30-day campaign to update union membership data, laying the foundation for expanding social welfare programs, including large-scale health screenings and housing support for workers. Nguyen Kim Loan, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation

By Thai Phuong, Truc Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong