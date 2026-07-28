Japan funds inclusive education project in Ca Mau

The Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City signed a grant agreement on July 27 with Asia Rainbow, a Japanese non-profit organization, to support inclusive education in the Southern region.

Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo and Ms. Baba Yumiko, Director of Asia Rainbow, at the grant contract signing ceremony. (Photo: Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City)

Under the agreement, Asia Rainbow received US$114,772 in grant aid to launch Phase 2 of a project developing inclusive education systems across preschools and primary schools in Ca Mau Province.

The initiative will conduct expert workshops, local training sessions, and school-level programs. It also includes field surveys and interviews aimed at building a core network of specialists dedicated to inclusive education for children with disabilities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo praised Asia Rainbow for its nearly two-decade contribution to Vietnamese education, noting that the project will deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

Consul General Ono emphasized the Japanese government's desire to further strengthen bilateral ties, extending from high-level state cooperation to grassroots initiatives such as the Asia Rainbow project.

He affirmed that the Consulate General will continue its support to ensure the project's success, while expressing hope that Ca Mau authorities and relevant agencies will closely collaborate and facilitate its implementation.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh