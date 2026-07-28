Vietnam Trade Union targets modern, professional reform

As Vietnam enters a new era of development, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) is stepping up reforms to build a modern, professional trade union organization centered on workers' needs.

Speaking on the occasion of the 97th anniversary of the Vietnam Trade Union, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Thai Thu Xuong said the organization is committed to modernizing its operations while keeping workers at the center of all its activities.

Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Thai Thu Xuong

Over the past 97 years, the Vietnam Trade Union has stood alongside the nation and remained closely connected with the working class, she said. Its legacy has been built on patriotism and the dedication of generations of trade union officials, members, and workers.

As Vietnam enters a new era marked by both opportunities and challenges, building a modern, strong working class and an effective trade union system will help develop a high-quality workforce and lay the foundation for the country's rapid and sustainable growth.

The Vice President noted that General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam has repeatedly stressed the importance of improving workers' material and spiritual well-being while building a modern workforce capable of meeting the country's future development needs. These priorities, she said, provide an important direction for trade unions to continue reforming their operations.

Thai Thu Xuong, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, presents gifts to war invalids and sick veterans at the Phu Tho Center for the Care of People with Meritorious Service on July 22. Photo: SGGP/ Hoai Vu

She added that the 2024 Trade Union Law has established an important legal framework enabling trade unions to better fulfill their role in representing, supporting, and protecting the lawful rights and interests of workers.

According to Ms. Thai Thu Xuong, the most urgent task is to fundamentally reform trade union activities by placing union members and workers at the center of every program and service.

Trade unions must maintain a strong grassroots presence. Every workplace should have a trade union that workers can turn to for support and protection.

She also emphasized that trade union officials must stay close to workers, understand their concerns, and be willing to speak up for and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Each trade union official should measure the quality of their work by the satisfaction of union members and build credibility through effective representation. Officials should also actively embrace digital transformation while strengthening their skills in dialogue, collective bargaining, and resolving workplace issues at the grassroots level.

The 14th Congress of the Vietnam Trade Union has set the goal of building a modern, professional and effective organization, she noted.

She believed that when every trade union official measures success by the satisfaction of union members, and every level of the trade union becomes a place workers turn to for support and protection, the Vietnam Trade Union will continue to be a trusted pillar for more than 10 million union members and tens of millions of workers.

Looking ahead, the VGCL will continue improving its existing worker support programs while introducing new initiatives that respond to workers' evolving needs amid digital transformation and a rapidly changing labor market.

In line with the resolutions of the 14th Congress, all trade union activities will continue to focus on the grassroots level, place union members at the center, and evaluate success based on how effectively workers are represented, protected and supported.

Ms. Thai Thu Xuong said that the organization will also overhaul the way trade union performance is assessed, focusing on tangible benefits delivered to members.

A strong trade union is not the one that organizes the most activities, but the one that creates the greatest value for its members and workers, she said.

Asked about the organization's long-term vision as it approaches its centennial in 2029, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Thai Thu Xuong said she expects the Vietnam Trade Union to become a truly modern, professional, and compassionate organization.

The VGCL aims to complete its digital transformation, establish a comprehensive digital ecosystem serving union members, strengthen collective bargaining and representation, and build a highly professional corps of trade union officials capable of meeting future development demands.

More importantly, the 100th anniversary should not only celebrate the organization's proud history but also mark the beginning of a new stage of development, bringing trade union activities closer to workers and creating greater practical value.

The success of the trade union should ultimately be measured by the trust and satisfaction of union members and workers, as well as its practical contributions to the development of businesses and the country, she said.

During the 2023–2026 period, trade unions nationwide allocated more than VND27.2 trillion (approximately US$1.05 billion) to worker welfare programs. More than 20,000 grassroots trade unions, involving over 5 million union members, participated in the "Trade Union Meal" program, while over 15,000 grassroots unions organized "Trade Union Year-end Meals." During the same period, 30,000 workers and union members received legal consultation and assistance in protecting their lawful rights and interests. From the beginning of 2024 through May 2026, the trade union system also recruited more than 2.2 million new members and established over 15,000 new grassroots trade unions and grassroots labor unions.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong