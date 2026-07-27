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Pagodas across country ring bells in nationwide tribute to fallen soldiers

SGGPO

Pagodas and Buddhist establishments across Vietnam simultaneously rang ceremonial bells and drum tolls on Monday morning, paying tribute to fallen soldiers on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

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Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi rings its bell on the morning of July 27 in remembrance of the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: Vietnam Buddhist Sangha)

At Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, large crowds of Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers gathered in the main hall from early morning to take part in the commemoration. Precisely at 5:00 a.m., three solemn sequences of the great temple bell and Prajna drum echoed throughout the sacred grounds. Monks and devotees subsequently chanted prayers and held a requiem to honor those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

According to Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, this year’s ceremony carries heightened significance as the country is implementing a nationwide 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery, and DNA identification of fallen soldiers' remains, demonstrating profound responsibility and gratitude toward those who sacrificed for the Fatherland.

In Buddhist tradition, the resonance of the great temple bell and Prajna drum during major ceremonies conveys prayers for national peace, prosperity, and tranquility. The synchronized bell tolling across the country on July 27 helped foster a spirit of remembrance, reminding younger generations of the immense sacrifices made by the nation's fallen heroes.

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Most Venerable monks, Venerable monks, monks, nuns and Buddhist followers at Quan Su Pagoda chant sutras and perform Buddhist memorial rites. (Photo: Vietnam Buddhist Sangha)
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Buddhist followers chant sutras and pray for the souls of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence and freedom. (Photo: Vietnam Buddhist Sangha)
By Gioi Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Pagodas ring bells in nationwide fallen soldiers War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

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