Over 40 international scientists gather in Quy Nhon for scientific workshop

More than 40 scholars and scientists from 11 countries and territories have gathered in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province, to present and discuss the latest advances in quantum physics and condensed matter physics.

On June 1, the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Hoa Valley, Quy Nhon Nam Ward, Gia Lai Province, hosted the scientific workshop on recent advances in the study of strongly correlated electron systems. The event was jointly organized by the Association “Rencontres du Vietnam” and the U.S.-based Fundamental Theory Physics Institute (FTPI).

The workshop gathers leading physicists from Vietnam and around the world.

More than 40 scholars and scientists from 11 countries and territories have gathered in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province, to present and discuss the latest advances in quantum physics and condensed matter physics, with a focus on strongly correlated electron systems and emerging quantum materials.

The workshop has attracted more than 40 scientists and researchers from 11 countries and territories, providing a platform for the exchange of cutting-edge research findings in quantum physics and condensed matter physics.

Specialized presentations are delivered during the scientific sessions.

According to Dr. Nguyen Xuan Dung of the IFIRSE Research Institute under ICISE, strongly correlated electron systems remain one of the most active research areas in modern condensed matter physics. Many advanced materials continue to exhibit complex quantum phenomena that are not yet fully understood. The workshop aims to update participants on recent scientific developments, address unresolved questions, and explore promising directions for future breakthroughs.

Young researchers participate in discussions at the international conference.

The program features 30 scientific presentations covering advanced topics such as strongly interacting superconductivity, novel quantum states, and fractional quantum Hall physics. Several presentations also highlight modern simulation and computational techniques used in the study of quantum materials.

According to Dr. Nguyen Huu Ha, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Science and Technology, studies of strongly correlated electron systems are expanding the frontiers of condensed matter physics and quantum materials research, providing a key scientific basis for emerging technologies.

He added that the workshop serves as a valuable forum for domestic and international scientists to exchange research results, strengthen international collaboration, and contribute to the advancement of condensed matter physics while enhancing the scientific standing of Vietnam and the ASEAN region.

Delegates and scientists pose a commemorative photo.

The conference brings together several leading figures in condensed matter physics, including Subir Sachdev of Harvard University, Charles Kane of University of Pennsylvania, Philip W. Phillips of University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Haruki Watanabe of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Andrey V. Chubukov of University of Minnesota. Notably, the event features three recipients of the prestigious Dirac Medal, including Professor Dam Thanh Son from the University of Chicago.

By Ngoc Oai, Trung Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong