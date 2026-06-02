Over 25 million mobile subscribers face service suspension in identity crackdown

Telecommunications authorities have warned that over 25 million mobile subscribers face the suspension of outgoing services by June 15 if they fail to synchronize their account data with the national VNeID identity application.

The move to standardize subscriber information has triggered a rush at service centers as users scramble to meet the deadline.

Elderly people carry out the procedure for verifying subscriber information at the VinaPhone transaction point in Bac Ha Commune, Lao Cai Province. (Photo: Tran Binh)

More than 1.6 million mobile subscribers have been confirmed as unowned by their registered users out of 103 million accounts uploaded to the VNeID national identity application, a telecom official announced on June 1.

Citizens rush to transaction points for verification

In recent days, telecommunications enterprises have continued to notify mobile subscribers to re-execute contracts and complete facial biometric verification. Outgoing services will be suspended for subscribers failing to comply with Circular 08/2026/TT-BKHCN.

At noon on June 1, Viettel and VinaPhone transaction points in Thong Tay Hoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, saw a sharp surge in customers verifying their identity information on VNeID, mostly elderly individuals unfamiliar with technology. To meet the high demand, transaction points extended operating hours and worked overtime.

While many came to complete the procedures directly, others sought guidance to assist relatives. Resident Do Hoang Duong visited a station to inquire about remote verification for a relative living abroad who wishes to retain a domestic phone number. Operators quickly instructed him on how to standardize information via the carrier's mobile application.

According to network operators and actual user experience, verifying subscriber ownership on VNeID is relatively straightforward when following the step-by-step instructions, meaning mobile users do not necessarily need to visit physical transaction points.

Over 25 million subscribers remain unverified

Nguyen Anh Cuong, Deputy Director of the Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Science and Technology, stated that over 25 million subscribers have not yet confirmed their status despite being uploaded to VNeID. Under Circular 08, if these subscribers fail to verify by June 15, 2026, their outgoing services, including calls and SMS, will be temporarily suspended.

"The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security is actively cooperating with telecommunications enterprises to review and synchronize subscriber data onto VNeID. Therefore, some citizens may not see their complete data displayed yet. The comprehensive review process to confirm ownership status will continue until June 15", Deputy Director Nguyen Anh Cuong said.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan