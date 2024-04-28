Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway open to traffic

A section of the Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway

On April 28, the Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway project was inaugurated, opening the section from the intersection with National Highway 7 in Dien Cat Commune (Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province) to the intersection with National Highway 46B in Hung Tay Commune (Hung Nguyen District, Nghe An Province), spanning over 30 kilometers.

The remaining section of the project, approximately 20 kilometers in length, is currently being constructed by various units, with an estimated completion date in June 2024.

The Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway project spans a total length of 49.3 kilometers, with 44.4 kilometers running through Nghe An Province and 4.9 kilometers through Ha Tinh Province. The project has received a total investment of over VND11.15 trillion, and construction began in May 2021. With the inauguration of this section, the North-South Expressway is now seamlessly connected from Hanoi to Vinh City.

On April 27, after nearly a week of rushed construction, two temporary rest areas were opened along the Cam Lo - La Son Expressway to assist and accommodate residents traveling on this route. The first rest area is positioned at Km64+200, catering to vehicles heading from the North to the South. The second stop is located at Km77+800, serving vehicles traveling from the South to the North.

For the inauguration ceremony, one lane of the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 28. The lane closure will extend from the Du Long Intersection in Ninh Thuan Province to the Vinh Hao Intersection in Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan Province.

By Duy Cuong, Van Thang, Nguyen Tien – Translated by Thuy Doan