Dien Bien Airport overwhelmed by rising passenger numbers

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam has just said that Dien Bien Airport has been overwhelmed by rising passenger numbers on these days on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Dien Bien Airport is overwhelmed by rising passenger numbers on these days on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The number of passengers through the airport on some days increased by five times over ordinary days.

At the current time, there are six to eight domestic flights per day operating both to and from the airport on the Hanoi – Dien Bien route and the Ho Chi Minh City – Dien Bien route.

The airport served nearly one thousand domestic and international passengers a day, surging by five times compared with ordinary days with 200 passengers.

As scheduled, the frequency of domestic flights to or from this airport is increased by ten flights a day, from May 3 to May 5.

It is expected that on peak days of May 6 and May 7, Dien Bien Airport will exploit 18 flights per day.

In order to meet the high demand for travel of people and working delegations to the province of Dien Bien on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, operational processes at the passenger terminal have been standardized to provide convenience for passengers.

After the expansion and upgrade, Dien Bien Airport has had sufficient and modern infrastructure, facilities and equipment along with additional personnel to meet the requirements of flight operations and passenger services.

The passenger terminal currently has a capacity of 500,000 passengers per year.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

