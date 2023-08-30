Dialogue seeking measures for tourism held in HCMC

A dialogue between the municipal government and businesses on seeking problem-solving measures for tourism was held on August 29 by the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center and the Tourism Department.

The talk received many proposals, such as a 50 percent reduction in appraisal fees for the grant of business certificates of domestic travel firms and issuance of tour guide cards, an 80 percent reduction on deposits for travel service businesses, and support policies for tour guides affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu said that the proposals will be the basis for research and seeking effective solutions as well as suggesting the ministries and departments to solve the out-of-scope problems.