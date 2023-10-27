Detailed plan of Bach Dang Wharf Park submitted for approval

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong delegated the Office of the Municipal People’s Committee to submit the detailed construction planning map of the 1/500 scale of Bach Dang Wharf Park to the People’s Committee.

According to the project, the HCMC Transport Department will cooperate with the Construction Department and relevant units to create a project implementation plan.

According the detailed planning project of 1:500 scale, in the first phases, the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture will upgrade and arrange the operation of the existing piers at Bach Dang Wharf Park. The piers C will serve activities of State administrative organs while the berth 1 will be continuously used for waterbus services.

In Addition, piers B, 2, 3, and 4 will be exploited to receive modes of inland waterway transport and services, such as express boats, cruise ships, floating restaurants, and others safely and effectively.

The municipal Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed the construction of a pedestrian bridge over Bach Dang Wharf Park and another nearby Ton Duc Thang Museum.

Ton Duc Thang underground road, a shopping street, and three piers located at the end of Ham Nghi and Nguyen Hue Avenues will be built in the second phase. The three-story and 6-lane road will include facilities, such as parking lots, trade centers, and pick-up and drop-off locations.

Additionally, a sightseeing monorail will be built along the Bach Dang Wharf Park while the central city square at the statue of Saint Tran Hung Dao will be renovated.