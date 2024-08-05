Deputy PM visits flood victims’ families in Dien Bien

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and his delegation on August 4 visited Dien Bien District in the northern province of Dien Bien where the deadly flash flooding caused by prolonged heavy rains occurred in Muong Pon Commune on July 25.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visits disaster-affected families in Dien Bien District, Dien Bien Province.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang was at the scenes of the landslide in Muong Pon Village 1 and the flashflood in Linh and Tin Toc villages. He visited, encouraged, and offered gifts to the forces that are responsible for implementing flood recovery work under the “four-on-the-spot” motto as well as expressed his condolences to flood victims’ families in Muong Pon Commune in Dien Bien District.

The Deputy Prime Minister conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, expressing sympathy for the livelihood difficulties and losses of life and propertyin Dien Bien Province and Muong Pon Commune.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang asked the local authorities and relevant units to promptly help people overcome the consequences of the recent flooding to stabilize their lives soon.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (L) offers gifts and expresses his condolences to flood victims’ families in Dien Bien District.﻿

From the beginning of the year until August 2, Dien Bien Province has been affected by 26 natural disasters, including severe cold spells, frost, storms, lightning, hail, heavy rain, floods, flash floods, and landslides. Natural disasters have caused loss of life and damaged property.

In particular, from July 23 to August 2, Dien Bien Province experienced the impact of two widespread heavy rainfalls due to the circulation of Typhoon No. 2 and low pressure passing through the northern region.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (4th, R) comes to the scene of landslides in Muong Pon Village 1.

According to statistics, the natural disasters have resulted in eight fatalities, 12 injuries, and four missing since the beginning of the year. Of this figure, there were four deaths and three missing in Dien Bien District.

Dien Bien Province has reported that 1,365 houses were damaged by the flood, including 31 collapsed while others swept away, and 163 that had to be urgently relocated primarily in Dien Bien District. Additionally, more than 728 hectares of rice were inundated and washed away; some 830 hectares of perennial crops were damaged; 1,754 poultry were swept away; and 25.33 hectares of aquaculture completely were destroyed.

The forces are implementing flood recovery work under the “four-on-the-spot” motto in Dien Bien District.

﻿Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (L) offers gifts to the the “four-on-the-spot” forces.

Source: VGP - Translated by Kim Khanh