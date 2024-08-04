Landslide claims lives of coffee shop owners

At the time of the landslide, the weather was sunny and dry, but the area had experienced several days of rain beforehand.
Cao Loc District authorities confirmed that the landslide happened around 4 a.m. on August 4 in Tan Thanh Commune.
The victims were T.V.M., 47, and M.T.H., 49, residents of Sai Ho Village, Tan Thanh Commune.
At the scene, the entire dug-up hill collapsed onto the house (used as a coffee shop), causing it to nearly completely collapse.
Upon receiving the report, Cao Loc District authorities and local residents quickly arrived to assist in searching for the trapped victims. By around 10 a.m. that day, authorities had found the bodies of the couple who owned the coffee shop.