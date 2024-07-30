Deputy PM urges major cities to put metro lines into operation soon

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha delegated Hanoi and HCMC to accelerate the implementation progress of the urban railway system development project, and metro lines for commercial operation soon.

The elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the People's Committee of the capital city of Hanoi takes responsibility for directing relevant agencies and units to complete tasks and procedures urgently; and coordinates with the Ministry of Transport to complete the assessment for the granting of safety certification, procedures for issuance of an environmental license, and acceptance work to ensure the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line to be entered operation as soon as possible.

HCMC's metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People's Committee is responsible for directing relevant agencies and units to continue proactively resolving existing issues, obstacles, and contractors’ complaints; striving to complete works to ensure that metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is operational for commercial use starting in November.

The Ministry of Transport is responsible for creating a comprehensive dossier for the Urban Railway System Development Project in Hanoi and HCMC until 2035 and submitting it to the competent authority for decision-making and to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha before August 2.

