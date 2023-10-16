Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha inspects progress of Long Thanh Airport Project

Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Tran Hong Ha led a working delegation to inspect the progress of the Long Thanh International Airport project in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province on October 16 afternoon.

The delegation was accompanied by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee Ho Thanh Son and Acting Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee Vo Tan Duc.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said that the unit has been deploying items under the project synchronously and closely following the progress of component project 3 of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport.

Besides, the ACV has been implementing synchronously items including passenger terminals, runways, taxiways and transportation system connecting with the airport.

In order to accelerate the progresss of four main bidding packages, the company has mobilized nearly 3,000 staff comprising more than 2,000 supervisors, construction workers and employees, together with specialized means and equipment.

Accordingly, these packages consisted of passenger terminals, runways, taxiways, aprons and traffic connectivity items.

Additionally, there are auxiliary items such as project operation center, laboratory, material gathering area, tower crane installation and works of designing construction drawings, plan of construction organization measures for each component project and item in detail.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha required construction units and contractors to push up the project's progress and ensure its quality.