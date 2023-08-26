Dong Nai hands over entire construction site for Long Thanh Airport Project

A ceremony to summarize the site clearance of the Long Thanh International Airport Project and two roads T1 and T2 connecting to the airport was organized in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province yesterday.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province held the ceremony, with the participation of representatives from the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Southern Airports Authority, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province Ho Thanh Son, Acting Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Vo Tan Duc and leaders from relevant departments and Long Thanh District.

According to the report, a total of 1,810 hectares and 722 hectares of reserve land dedicated to Long Thanh International Airport's first phase have been handed over to ACV.

The process of site clearance and graves relocation had been promptly implemented and the resettlement works had been performed in compliance with regulations.

At the current times, the province of Dong Nai has approved the resettlement for 4,271 out of 4,589 households and the remaining 318 households are under handling process.

Regarding the traffic route T1 connecting to the airport, the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District has approved compensation support for 321 cases in the area of 60.56 hectares in accordance with regulations, reaching 100 percent of the set target of the project and handed over 57.39 hectares to ACV, and considered resettlement for 103 out of 114 households.

As for the constrution of route T2 which affects a 59.68-hectare area, Long Thanh District has approved the resettlement and compensation support plan for 450 cases in the area of 39.01 hectares and considered resettlement for 235 households.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Tan Duc required ACV and the Southern Airports Authority to accelerate the project to put it into exploitation soon in 2026 and build the remaining fence sections to protect the cleared land area and avoid encroachment.

Dong Nai Province proposed the Government allow ACV to continue the phase 2 of leveling which should be implemented in a proper way to avoid environmental pollution.

Acting Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Tan Duc required the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District to pay attention to vocational training, job offering and sustainable livelihoods for residents affected by the airport project.

The provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board was assigned to focus on resettlement projects to help people benefit from synchronous infrastructure and enjoy better lives.

On the occasion, leaders of the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment and representatives of the Southern Airports Authority signed an agreement on handing over the whole area of 5,000 hectares for Long Thanh International Airport.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province also awarded the certificates of merits to five collectives and 68 individuals while the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District presented the certificates of merits to 16 collectives and 229 individuals for their outstanding achievements in the site clearance implementation of Long Thanh International Airport Project and the two connecting routes.