Deputy PM suggests ANZ Group invest in green transition in Vietnam

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) invest in high-tech, green transition, clean energy and renewable energy in Vietnam.

ANZ was one of the first foreign banks licensed to operate in Vietnam (in 1993) and also the first bank to install ATMs in the country (in 2000), according to the official.

Lauding ANZ Vietnam’s effective operation, Khai said he believes that with its great financial potential and experience, ANZ Vietnam will contribute more to boosting the banking sector in particular and socio-economic development in Vietnam in general.

He also suggested the bank attract reputable investors to Vietnam, and share its governance experience with the Vietnamese banking system.

The Deputy PM emphasized that the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia and New Zealand is developing fruitfully in many fields, in which economic-trade-financial cooperation has made outstanding strides.

Vietnam has recently welcomed high-ranking leaders of the two countries on official visits, during which the sides agreed to facilitate trade and investment activities of businesses, including those in the financial and banking sector, he continued.

Khai called on ANZ to carry out investment activities in line with joint statements issued by the leaders, thus contributing to the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the two countries.

He suggested the bank to share its experience in governance and digital transformation in the banking sector, foreign exchange services, trade finance, cash flow management, and helping businesses access loans at low cost.

The host also suggested ANZ continue researching and providing capital for green growth and green finance to accompany Vietnam in achieving its goals in these realms, and further contribute to cooperation in the Mekong sub-region.

For his part, Elliott affirmed that Vietnam is one of ANZ's important markets with development potential, noting the bank is supporting many high-tech manufacturers in Vietnam.

Many investors are interested in green transformation in Vietnam, the ANZ CEO said, expressing his hope to contribute to this process.

ANZ is also ready to support major Vietnamese enterprises to conquer the world market, he affirmed.