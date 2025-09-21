Construction of key roads linking to Long Thanh Airport accelerated

As a national flagship project, Long Thanh Int'l Airport in Dong Nai Province is currently accelerating construction efforts, aiming to complete key components in time for its scheduled inauguration on December 19 in line with directives from the PM.

In addition, transport infrastructure projects are gradually being completed, forming an integrated network that will connect Long Thanh International Airport with Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

Several key road projects are nearing completion

At the construction site of road T1 connecting to Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: SGGP)

At two key access roads to Long Thanh International Airport, inclding T1 and T2, construction activities are currently in full swing. T1, serving as the main gateway to the airport, connects with National Highway 51, the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, Provincial Roads 25B and 25C, as well as Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 3. The road has largely taken shape, with most of its surface already asphalted.

Meanwhile, the T2 route linking the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway to Long Thanh International Airport is designed as a four-lane road with a speed limit of 100 km/h. The project has now surpassed 80 percent completion and is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2025.

The Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway, a critical route linking the Mekong Delta provinces and southern Ho Chi Minh City to Long Thanh International Airport, has opened nearly 30 kilometers to traffic. However, major components such as Phuoc Khanh and Binh Khanh bridges remain under construction, while the section connecting National Highway 51 to the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway remains unfinished and cluttered with ongoing works.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project spans 8.14 kilometers, beginning at the interchange with the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway in Long Truong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, and extending to the junction with road DT25B in Nhon Trach Commune, Dong Nai Province. Nhon Trach Bridge, the largest bridge along the route, has already opened to traffic. The remaining segments of the Ring Road 3 project are being accelerated, with completion expected by the end of 2025. Once finished, the project will enhance regional connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai while providing a link to Long Thanh International Airport.

The Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway section passing through Ho Chi Minh City spans 19.5 kilometers and features four to six lanes. It was opened to technical traffic in late April and is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year. The expressway will provide a direct link between Long Thanh International Airport and the coastal tourism hub of Vung Tau.

In Dong Nai Province, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway spans 34 kilometers. Several key segments and major interchanges have already taken shape, with contractors racing to complete construction in time for a technical opening on December 19. The province is also expediting a series of upgrade and expansion projects on roads DT769, DT773, and DT770B, with a total investment exceeding VND18 trillion (US$680 million), aimed at establishing vital transport corridors connecting localities within the province to Long Thanh International Airport.

Establishing an integrated transportation network

Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

Alongside the expressways, Dong Nai Province has numerous road projects either recently launched or planned within the transportation network connecting to Long Thanh International Airport. Most recently, the construction of a 22-kilometer section of the expansion project of Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, covering the segment from the Ring Road 2 interchange in Ho Chi Minh City to the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway interchange, began with an estimated total investment of approximately VND16,300 billion (US$617 million).

According to the plan, the project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. It aims to enhance traffic capacity, reduce congestion, and shorten travel times between Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and neighboring provinces, and notably, to improve connectivity between the two international airports of Tan Son Nhat and Long Thanh.

Meanwhile, the Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee is collaborating with relevant agencies to finalize investment documentation for the extension of the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to Tran Bien and Long Thanh Airport and to develop a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) urban model along the approximately 38.5-kilometer route. This metro extension is expected to enhance regional connectivity, improve access to Long Thanh Airport, and stimulate tourism, commerce, and services, thereby driving the province’s socio-economic development.

Proposals are underway for Metro Lines 2 and 6, the bridge projects of Cat Lai, Dong Nai 2, and Phu My 2, and an elevated expressway along National Highway 51 to enhance connectivity to Long Thanh International Airport.

Beyond the North–South high-speed railway, Dong Nai Province is set to develop additional rail lines, including the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh and Bien Hoa–Vung Tau routes, as well as a metro line linking the provincial center to Long Thanh Airport.

The Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee will continue to collaborate with Ho Chi Minh City authorities to study a metro connection between Tan Son Nhat Airport and Long Thanh Airport, aiming to meet passenger and cargo transportation demands.

By Hoang Bac—Translated by Kim Khanh