Party members paving the way for private sector growth

Party members must pave the way for private sector growth following the Politburo's recently-issued resolution.

The Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW is clear that the private sector is a crucial engine for Vietnam's socialist-oriented market economy. To make this a reality, party members are tasked with being at the forefront-acting as pioneers, role models, and innovators.

Since the 6th Congress, the Party has recognized the private economy as a vital component of national reform. Today, it accounts for roughly 45 percent of the country’s GDP and has created millions of jobs. However, challenges persist, particularly in accessing capital, technology, and a favorable business environment.

Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW aims for rapid and sustainable development with a goal of integrating Vietnam's private sector into the global value chain. Achieving this requires the active and proactive participation of every party member.

In many private enterprises, especially large corporations, party members are already leading the charge. They are pioneering the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and other 4.0 technologies, which significantly boost competitiveness.

The resolution also emphasizes the importance of building robust Party organizations within private enterprises. Party members in these roles are responsible for guiding, educating, and mobilizing business owners and employees to comply with laws and policies while fostering a healthy corporate culture. A strong Party organization within a company acts as a pillar of support, ensuring sustainable development.

Party members also serve as a critical bridge between the State and businesses. They are tasked with communicating policies, advocating for administrative reforms, and helping private enterprises access essential resources like capital, land, and technology. Their presence also helps monitor and ensure a transparent and fair business environment.

To truly unleash the potential of party members in this economic push, a synchronized approach is needed. This includes regular political education to cultivate ethics and integrity. Timely rewards and recognition are also crucial to motivate members and incentivize their contributions.

The push to empower party members in developing the private economy isn't just a strategic objective—it's an urgent necessity for Vietnam's long-term economic growth.

Every party member must understand their responsibility, including growing their businesses while also protecting workers' rights, engaging in community service, and contributing to society.

With the Party's leadership and the exemplary role of its members, the private economy can become a powerful force, driving Vietnam toward its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2045.

By Van Tam - Translated by Anh Quan