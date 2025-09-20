Removing legal bottlenecks must not be delayed: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the Steering Committee for reviewing and untangling knots in the legal document system, chaired the steering committee's sixth meeting on September 20, underscoring the Party's determination to turn the institution into a national competitive advantage.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the Steering Committee for reviewing and untangling knots in the legal document system, has emphasised the urgency of tackling legal obstacle, which is defined as the “breakthrough of breakthroughs” and the “bottleneck of bottlenecks.”

Chairing the steering committee's sixth meeting on September 20, PM Pham Minh Chinh underscored the Party's determination to turn the institution into a national competitive advantage.

Noting that laws cannot always anticipate every issue or keep pace with fast-moving realities, he underlined the approach that what is clear, proven effective and widely agreed should be legislated, and what is not yet right should be regulated through sub-law documents, allowing gradual improvement without perfectionism or haste.

The PM said that at the August 5 meeting of the Central Steering Committee on institutional and legal completion, 834 of 2,092 recommendations (from 789 legal documents) were deemed well-founded—nearly 40 percent. General Secretary To Lam has directed that, in line with Politburo Resolution 66-NQ/TW, legal bottlenecks must fundamentally be resolved within 2025 and “no later.”

He said that the Government Party Committee has tasked ministries with improving legal drafting, appraisal and review, ensuring precise solutions. A recent plan signed by Deputy PM Le Thanh Long requires ministries to confirm and disclose which issues are genuine legal bottlenecks and which are not, so that stakeholders clearly know the outcome of their petitions, PM Pham Minh Chinh added.

The Government leader urged members of the steering committee to discuss progress in the implementation of the directions given at the committee's fifth meeting, and review legal documents affected by the reorganisation of administrative units, and propose solutions to shortcomings.

At the meeting, reports were also delivered on implementing General Secretary To Lam’s August conclusions, including public disclosure of 1,237 petitions that were agreed not to be legal bottlenecks.

The Ministry of Justice presented further updates, including new petitions from localities and associations. The committee also discussed future coordination with the National Assembly’s agencies to ensure efficiency.

PM Pham Minh Chinh instructed all members, ministries and localities to act with utmost responsibility, objectivity and integrity, focusing on removing obstacles in the legal system, institutionalising Party policies, and ensuring a transparent, enabling legal framework.

He stressed mobilising all national and international resources to achieve growth of 8.3–8.5 percent this year and double digits in coming years, guiding Vietnam into a new era of prosperity, modernity and strength.

