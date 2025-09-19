Vietnam requires up to US$92 billion for climate adaptation by 2030

Vietnam will need an estimated US$55–92 billion between 2021 and 2030 to fully implement its climate adaptation tasks, equivalent to 3–5 percent of the country’s 2020 GDP, according to its updated National Adaptation Plan (NAP).

With the state budget covering only a fraction of costs, Vietnam expects to mobilise an additional US$2.7–6 billion annually from non-budget sources, a significant challenge that underscores the need for global partnerships in finance, technology, and capacity-building.

Vietnam is among the 65 countries that have submitted their updated NAPs to the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The submission is not only a step to fulfil the country’s international obligations but also highlights its determination to strengthen resilience against increasingly severe climate impacts.

Planting many trees along Ben Nghe Canal in Ho Chi Minh City contributes to adapting to climate change.

On November 19, 2024, the Prime Minister approved the updated National Adaptation Plan for 2021–2030 with a vision to 2050. Following the Government’s directive, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment finalised the updated NAP report and submitted it to the UNFCCC Secretariat.

The updated version highlights Vietnam’s efforts to strengthen climate resilience, promote international cooperation, and mobilise resources for adaptation measures, contributing to the delivery of the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions.

The report stresses Vietnam’s vulnerability due to its long coastline, thousands of offshore islands, and two densely populated deltas highly exposed to sea level rise and extreme weather. Climate change has already affected sectors and localities nationwide and poses a direct threat to sustainable development and poverty reduction, underscoring the urgent need for timely damange mitigation, stronger risk management, and enhanced disaster preparedness.

The report cited monitoring data as showing that average temperatures have risen faster than the global rate, rainfall has become increasingly erratic, and extreme weather events are occurring with greater frequency and unpredictability.

A key highlight of the report is the assessment of progress and limitations in Vietnam’s climate adaptation efforts. It notes significant advances in policy development, the rollout of disaster response programmes, expanded international cooperation, and improved public awareness. However, persistent challenges include outdated legal frameworks, limited financial resources, insufficient science and technology application—particularly in forecasting and early warning, and the underutilised role of businesses and communities.

The updated NAP outlines Vietnam’s overarching goal of reducing risks and losses from climate change while strengthening the resilience of its natural, economic, and social systems. It also sets out a long-term vision in which climate adaptation becomes an integral part of all national development strategies and plans.

By submitting its updated NAP, Vietnam reaffirmed its aspiration for green and sustainable growth. The report also conveyed a message that Vietnam stands ready to join the international community in tackling climate change through shared resources and knowledge.

Vietnamplus