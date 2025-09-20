Developing Red River Delta into key economic growth engine: PM

The Prime Minister emphasized the Government’s strong commitment to transforming the Red River Delta into one of the nation's most vital economic engines.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the Coordinating Council for the Red River Delta Region, presides over the 6th meeting of the Council. (Photo: SGGP)

Alongside the Southeast region, it is expected to serve as a driving force and source of inspiration for other regions, contributing to the country’s rapid and sustainable development.

On September 20, at the Government Headquarters, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Coordinating Council for the Red River Delta Region, chaired the Council’s sixth meeting.

This marked the Council’s first meeting since localities in the region completed the consolidation of provincial-level administrative units in accordance with a National Assembly resolution and began implementing the new two-tier local government model, effective from July 1, 2025.

Speaking at the conference, the Prime Minister underscored the strategic significance of the Red River Delta region. Following administrative consolidation, the region now comprises six localities, including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, and Ninh Binh, all of which serve as key economic engines and growth drivers for the region and the nation.

In the first half of the year, the region recorded a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate of 9.32 percent, the highest among all socio-economic regions nationwide. Notably, four out of six localities posted double-digit growth. Hai Phong ranked second nationwide with a growth rate of 11.2 percent, followed by Quang Ninh at 11.03 percent, Ninh Binh at 10.82 percent, and Bac Ninh at 10.47 percent.

According to the Prime Minister, this continued momentum presents a strategic advantage for localities to join forces in harnessing the full potential and strengths of the Red River Delta. As the nation's leading growth engine, the region is well-positioned to take the lead in advancing key national strategies and driving the country toward more robust development.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a continued shift in mindset and a more resolute approach to action that is forward-looking and deeply considered. Local authorities must dare to think big, act boldly, and embrace proactive and innovative approaches. Localities take the initiative, make their own decisions, and bear full responsibility, effectively exploiting the unique potential, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages of regions.

Notably, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of further harnessing and effectively utilizing various resources, particularly human and natural resources. These include land and the region’s rich and heroic cultural-historical heritage. He highlighted the thousand-year-old capital of Hanoi, a city for peace with globally recognized heritage sites such as Ha Long Bay, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, the Trang An Landscape Complex, and the sacred relic complexes of Yen Tu–Vinh Nghiem–Con Son and Kiep Bac.

The Prime Minister called for in-depth discussions to clearly identify actions needed to unlock growth drivers at the localities and regions, with the aim of achieving double-digit growth that is not only rapid but also sustainable. He urged the development of fundamental solutions to overcome structural bottlenecks, limitations, and persistent challenges. Emphasis was also placed on ensuring the streamlined and unified operation of the two-tier local government system.

Additionally, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of enhancing regional, national, and international connectivity; accelerating the progress of key infrastructure projects; addressing housing issues by increasing supply and expanding social housing; and ensuring social progress, equity, and welfare. He also highlighted the need to tackle pressing environmental issues, including air pollution, wastewater management, and solid waste treatment.

The Prime Minister affirmed that determination to transform the Red River Delta into one of the country’s most vital growth engines, and the Southeastern region, which is expected to serve as a powerful catalyst and source of inspiration for other regions, will contribute significantly to the nation’s rapid and sustainable development.

According to reports presented at the conference, the Red River Delta has continued to assert its leading position across multiple sectors in the early months of 2025.

In the first eight months of the year, the region attracted $5.4 billion in newly registered foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for 49.2 percent of the national total. It also recorded the highest state budget revenue among all economic regions, exceeding VND814.6 trillion (US$31 billion), representing 46.8 percent of the country’s total revenue during the same period.

The region’s export turnover reached US$129.3 billion, accounting for approximately 32.5 percent of Vietnam’s total exports. Additionally, its public investment disbursement rate stood at 53.6 percent of the annual plan, significantly higher than the national average of 46.3 percent.

In the first eight months of 2025, nearly 42,800 new enterprises were established in the region, accounting for 33.3 percent of the national total. The registered capital of these new businesses amounted to VND512.6 trillion (US$19.4 billion), representing 40.8 percent of the country’s total registered capital.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh