Dense fog may affect airline operations at seven airports

Airports across the country have advised passengers to check the status of their flight before traveling amid the unfavorable weather conditions in the Northern, Central and Central Highlands regions from now until January 28.

The unfavorable weather conditions may affect operations at several airports.

Dense fog may disrupt airline operations at seven airports across the country.

According to meteorological forecasts, in the upcoming days, these regions will frequently experience dense fog, which will reduce visibility and affect aircraft takeoffs and landings at airports of Noi Bai in the capital city of Hanoi, Cat Bi in Hai Phong City, Tho Xuan in Thanh Hoa Province, Vinh in Nghe An Province, Phu Bai in Hue City, Phu Cat in Quy Nhon Province and Pleiku in Gia Lai Province.

A representative of the national flag carrier- Vietnam Airlines stated that the airline's operational plans might be adjusted based on the assessment of flight safety under weather impacts.

To ensure passenger rights, Vietnam Airlines will provide food and beverage services in the waiting lounge for flights being delayed by two hours or more.

As for flights that must change diversion, Vietnam Airlines will support road transportation costs from the alternate airport to the intended landing airport.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong