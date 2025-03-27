People's Daily ready to exchange with HCMC’s media agencies

Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee yesterday received a delegation from the People's Daily of China.

The delegation from the People's Daily of China was led by Chen Jianwen, Alternate Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily during a working trip to Ho Chi Minh City.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (C) receives Chen Jianwen, Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily of China. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the reception, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi valued the significance of Editor-in-Chief Chen Jianwen’s working trip that will likely further promote exchanges and cooperation between the Party-affiliated media agencies of both countries, as well as contribute to actualizing a high level of mutual understandings, particularly in the fields of ideology, culture, journalism and media, theoretical and practical exchanges.

Additionally, the working trip played an important role in boosting mutual understanding and friendship between the two nations, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi believed that this reception is expected to create more opportunities for exchanges, sharing and learning experiences between the People's Daily of China and Ho Chi Minh City's media agencies in the context that Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the restructuring of its media agencies and promoting digital transformation in journalism.

On behalf of the delegation from the People's Daily, Editor-in-Chief Chen Jianwen extended thankfulness to Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders for their warm welcome and hospitality.

The Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily emphasized that amid the ongoing challenges that the media industry is facing, it is essential to enhance multimedia information dissemination to maximize the role of media agencies, especially Party-affiliated newspapers. They should serve as a crucial role in realizing the shared understandings of high-ranking leaders from both countries, promoting the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, and contributing to the development of a Community of Shared Future with its strategic significance.

Previously on the same day, leaders, officials and staff from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, led by journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, received the delegation from the People's Daily of China, led by Chen Jianwen, Alternate Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily during its working session at the headquarters of SGGP Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the reception were Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission and Wei Huaxiang, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (center) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh (left) debate with Chen Jianwen, Editor-in-Chief of People's Daily of China. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the reception, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh introduced an overview of the Party-affiliated newspaper during 50-year historical establishment and development, highlighting its various publications, especially the Chinese-language edition, as well as its progress in multimedia journalism.

On behalf of the People's Daily delegation, Editor-in-Chief Chen Jianwen expressed his pleasure in their visit to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

After grasping the development and remarkable achievements of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper over the past 50 years, Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily Chen Jianwen recognized many similarities between the two newspapers in their information and propaganda activities.

On this occasion, he shared his experiences in journalism and discussed reforms within the current media system. He aspired that the two newspapers would expand their exchanges and cooperation in the future.

On the side of SGGP Newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van desired that the People's Daily of China would have greater contributions in spreading the images of Ho Chi Minh City's development to the Chinese people and friends around the world.

Some photos captured during the working trip of the delegation from the People's Daily of China at the headquaters of SGGP Newspaper:

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong