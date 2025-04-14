Delegation from Dien Bien Province visits Ho Chi Minh City

A delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dien Bien Province began a deeply-rooted political activity in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14 morning.

This activity is part of a program celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dien Bien Province Mua A Vang led the delegation, accompanied by Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son along with other representatives from Dien Bien Province.

A delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dien Bien Province attends an incense- and flower offering ceremony at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

The delegates participated in an incense and flower offering ceremony at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1.

The delegates extend a moment of silence, expressing deep gratitude and remembrance for the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Here, they extended a moment of silence, expressing deep gratitude and remembrance for the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the nation who devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation, and the building and defense of the nation.

After that, they arrived at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch in District 4 to offer flowers and incense in honor of President Ho Chi Minh.

As planned, the delegation will visit the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery in Thu Duc City to offer flowers and burn incense in remembrance of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen heroes; attend a ceremony to present 100 gift packages to veterans and former youth volunteers who participated in the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, and take part in several sightseeing and commemorative activities in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong