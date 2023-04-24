Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway ready for operation

For Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway to operate in time, hundreds of workers, machines are urgently finishing the last steps. When in use, the route is going to ease the traffic congestion and increase inter-regional links for socio-economic growth.



Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway is 99km long, beginning from the intersection with HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway in Thong Nhat District of Dong Nai Province to Ham Kiem Intersection (sited in Ham Thuan Nam District of Binh Thuan Province). There are 6 intersections, 65 bridges having been completed.

The entire road surface has been covered with asphalt for smoother movement even with a velocity of 110km/hour, with median strips constructed and traffic signs, traffic barriers being urgently installed.

Nguyen Anh Phuong, a road builder here, shared that he and team have to divide shifts to work all day so that all tasks will be finished by April 30. As the supervisor of the installation and construction of railings and lighting systems on the route, Nguyen Le Anh Vu informed that these parts are days ahead of schedule.

Supervisor Tran Van Son of XL02 construction package (passing Ham Tan District in Binh Thuan Province) reported that all overpasses on the routes have been completed, and the main route has had its surface covered with asphalt and its expansion joints at bridges constructed. Right now, building units are checking traffic safety on the whole route to be ready for operation.

Director of the Management Board for Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway project Pham Hung Thai confirmed that the main route and all intersections are available by April 30, 2023. This has been achieved via non-stop work for many months.

As to access roads to intersections and overpasses or local roads that are incomplete, the management units will cooperate with the local authorities to navigate traffic flows to ensure no congestion.

From HCMC, Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway can be accessed via the route from An Phu Intersection (Thu Duc City) into HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, passing the intersection on National Highway No.51 and a stopover. Vehicles can then turn right at Km43, where there is an intersection with Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway. At the end of the 99-kilometer expressway, there is an intersection with an access road leading to Ham Thanh Commune of Ham Thuan Nam District and 2.6km further to National Highway No.1A. The downtown of Phan Thiet City is 14km away from this.

Along Dau Giay – Phan Thiet Expressway, there are various large intersections with many national highways and provincial ways like the one with National Highway No.56 10km after entering this Expressway. A right turn on the highway leads to Chau Duc District of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province while a left turn ends up in Long Khanh City of Dong Nai Province.

The intersection between the Expressway and Provincial Way No.765 leads to Suoi Cat Commune and then to National Highway No.1A. A further travel of 5km results in Chua Chan Mountain Tourist resort in Xuan Loc District, whereas the intersection with Provincial Way No.766 ends up in Duc Linh District of Binh Thuan Province.

Secretary of Binh Thuan Province Party Committee Duong Van An stated that this newly built expressway, invested by the Government, is the main route for the area in the past 46 years. It will become a boost for socio-economic growth of Binh Thuan Province.

“From the sections passing Binh Thuan Province, Phan Thiet Airport, and the national coastal roads of North-South Expressway to major routes linking key tourist resorts here, Binh Thuan Province is able to address traffic congestion thanks to infrastructure upgrades. This is expected to result in more tourism development for the triangle of HCMC – Lam Dong Province – Dong Nai Province”, said Secretary An.