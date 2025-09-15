Dak Lak’s beauty wins Grand Vietnam 2025 crown

Nguyen Thi Yen Nhi from Dak Lak Province has been crowned Miss Grand Vietnam 2025 in the grand finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on the night of September 14.

The titles of first through fourth runners-up were awarded to the contestants, including Nguyen Dinh Y Quyen from Gia Lai Province and La Ngoc Phuong Anh from An Giang Province, respectively.

Miss Grand Vietnam 2025 is 1.72 meter tall with measurements of 81-64-92 cm. She has captivated audiences from the early stages of the competition with her graceful beauty and well-proportioned figure. She is currently enrolled in a master’s program in Tourism and Hospitality Management at Van Hien University.

Just a year ago, Yen Nhi secured a spot in the Top 15 at Miss Grand Vietnam 2024, marking her as a rising star in the pageant scene. Returning to the competition this year, she demonstrated more thorough preparation across multiple areas, notably in her bilingual public speaking skills.

The grand finale also featured the presence of Miss Grand Vietnam 2024 Vo Le Que Anh and the reigning Miss Grand International 2024, Christine Juliane Opiaza.

Nguyen Thi Yen Nhi is set to represent Vietnam at the upcoming Miss Grand International 2024 competition.

Miss Grand Vietnam 2025 and four runners-up

Nguyen Thi Yen Nhi

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh